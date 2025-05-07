Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Controversial plans to turn a prominent town centre building into a large house in multiple occupation (HMO) has been refused by council planners.

Ascot-based Hayhill Care 1 Ltd want to convert Union House in St Peter Street – a former homeless shelter – into 52 bedsits. But Blackburn with Darwen Council has rejected the firm’s planning application which said the proposed accommodation would be suitable for students at the town’s nearby college.

In May 2023 the authority closed the premises as a 44-bed homeless hostel over poor living conditions in the building which dates back to 1900. Now the council – which in July 2022 launched a clampdown on bedsit HMOs in a bid to stop people with ‘chaotic lifestyles’ flooding the borough – has refused the proposal to reuse the building.

The decision is on grounds that it contravenes that policy and fails to demonstrate a need arising from the requirements of people with a defined association with Blackburn With Darwen and will lead to an unwarranted increase in the level of demand for public support services. The refusal notice also says the bedsits would not provide satisfactory living conditions for their occupants the proposed parking provision would be inadequate.

The scheme generated three objections from the public on grounds including:

- HMO’s have history of providing inadequate living conditions linked to overcrowding, lack of privacy, poor maintenance and sub-standard facilities;

- large-scale HMO’s place additional pressure on local services, including healthcare, emergency response teams and social support networks;

- the proposal risks placing individuals in an environment where they may struggle to access basic amenities and support networks;

- communities with a high concentration of HMO’s frequently experience anti-social behaviour and poorer health outcomes;

- the applicant has no track record in providing suitable housing.

Plans have been tabled to change the currently vacant Union House from a homeless shelter to a 52-bed HMO. | google

The leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council’s 4BwD group Cllr Mustafa Desai said: “The decision prioritises maintaining a balanced community and protecting residents’ quality of life.” Conservative planning spokesman Cllr Paul Marrow said: ” This is the right decision.”

What the officers said:

A planning officer’s report recommending refusal said: “Blackburn with Darwen borough already hosts a disproportionate number of large HMOs and there is currently a lack of evidence that there is a local requirement for additional HMO bedspaces in the borough to meet local housing need.

“Most of the borough’s current HMOs are all within relatively close proximity to each other with the Union House property central to those. Large HMO’s can be difficult to manage due to their size and the often chaotic, vulnerable and complex nature of the residents that they accommodate.

“Whilst the planning statement refers to potential demand from students undertaking courses at Blackburn University Centre, there is no evidence presented that a demand exists amongst this cohort for single person affordable housing, nor any indication of the likely costs that would render it affordable. The cumulative impact of HMOs within the borough includes concerns relating to housing standards and market, social cohesion, crime and anti-social behaviour, growth, investment and regeneration.”