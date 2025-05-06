Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Owners of one of Blackburn’s best-known restaurants have announced expansion plans.

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council has been asked for permission to expand Kebabish Original at 261 Whalley Range into a retail unit next door.

A planning statement says: “Kebabish Original was established at the current site more than 20 years ago, (390sqm), and provides ground and first floor seating of (165sqm) and as one of the premier Asian Restaurants in Blackburn, attracts very large number of customers from throughout the North West and beyond.

Cramped

“With a staff of 15 the current conditions especially within the kitchen are cramped due to limited space accommodating nine kitchen staff, with no adequate space for staff, and storage, the other major issue that the restaurant faces is the limited room within the reception/waiting area, for waiting customers inside with the counter so close to the waiting area and when busy customers have to wait outside and this causes an issue when it rains.

“The other safety factor is customers who arrive to pick up food to take away, and Uber/Just Eat drivers who are waiting to pick up customer’s orders and this is causing a hazard/clash at the counter which is site so close to the entrance with new customers trying to enter and order food to take away, patrons leaving and customers trying to pay at the counter.”

Kebabish Original, Blackburn | Google

Proposal

In order to alleviate the issues above the owners have bought the premises next door at 261 Whalley Range, formerly the Eye Shop with a current area of 130sqm. The proposal includes the demolition of the existing rear outrigger, chimneys, with the erection of a new double storey extension (72sqm) which will provide existing staff with a large ergonomic kitchen, storage and staff room. The proposal also includes the installation of a new shop front and enlarging the existing first floor window in height and width.

The new entrance at 261 will provide a separate access for customers and delivery drivers who are arriving to pick up their orders the food will be served from one central location with the counter on left dealing with deliveries whilst the other will cater for customers arriving and leaving the restaurant.

The statement adds: “It is also our proposal to extend the seating area above 261 with the room measuring 26sqm. Please note this is not to provide any additional covers, but to spread the seating apart as currently tables/chairs are sited very close together and to provide ease of access to staff, and most importantly to provide privacy to families and ladies who wear a veil.”

Additionally the extension will provide an office/CCTV room.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council.