There will be 75-self-contained apartments which will be available for affordable rent only to the over-55s.

Construction work has started on South Ribble's new flagship over-55s development.

South Ribble Borough Council announced the news on its Facebook site, stating: "Exciting News! Construction work has started at Jubilee Gardens, bringing positive changes to our community in South Ribble! Get ready for a fantastic transformation that will take the development at West Paddock to new heights."

The development will spring up on land next to South Ribble Borough Council’s Civic Centre headquarters, on West Paddock. The authority itself is behind the project, which will feature 75-self-contained apartments which will be available for affordable rent only to the over-55s. It will also include communal spaces for residents, as well as a bistro and a hair and beauty salon, which will both be open to the public.

Construction work under way.

Planning permission for the part single, part three-storey building was granted in September 2022 for an original design based around 72 flats.

Caddick Construction, the main contractor for Jubilee Gardens, has pledged a £6.6m social value investment in Leyland and the wider Lancashire area.