Caddick Construction, the main contractor for Jubilee Gardens in West Paddock, has pledged a £6.6m social value investment in Leyland and the wider Lancashire area.

The commitment comes as work officially gets underway on site, marked by a groundbreaking ceremony on site, which was attended by representatives from South Ribble Borough Council, Caddick Construction and Identity Consult.

What does that actually mean?

Councillor Paul Foster with members of Caddick Construction

The business has made a pledge to localise its supply chain spend to the Central Lancashire area, with a further commitment to spend £4m with local subcontractors and £250,000 with local SMEs, all of which is expected to support 70 jobs.

Caddick Construction has also pledged to create work placements, employment opportunities and vocational training for local people, and to ensure the building work supports local good causes, Caddick has dedicated hours of staff time to volunteering with local charities, and pledged to donate £5,000 to community projects.

Trust

Paul Dodsworth, Caddick Construction Group’s Managing Director, said: “Being entrusted to build a new development, especially one that will serve the community, is an opportunity to leave a lasting legacy but this goes far beyond the building itself.

South Ribble's first extra care development should be finished within two years (original design pictured, prior to minor modifications)

"Before we had even put a spade in the ground, our teams spent time getting to know the community, looking at ways we can work with and support our neighbours.”

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council: said, “We want all our developments to give back. It's not just bricks and mortar, it's a legacy that we can leave for generations to come.

“This project of course sees the support given to our aging community, but will also see job, training and development opportunities for local people, a cash boost to the local supply chain and much more.”

What is Jubilee Gardens?

Once complete, Jubilee Gardens will be South Ribble Council’s newest Extra Care and affordable housing provision for the over 55s. Providing assisted living for local residents, the £20.5m development will offer 75 apartments and on-site provision for accessing healthcare support, a hair salon and cafe, which will also be open to the public.