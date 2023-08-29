The development - to be named Jubilee Gardens - will spring up on land next to South Ribble Borough Council’s Civic Centre headquarters, on West Paddock.

The authority itself is behind the £17.8m project, which will feature 75-self-contained apartments which will be available for affordable rent only to the over-55s. It will also include communal spaces for residents, as well as a bistro and a hair and beauty salon, which will both be open to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission for the part single, part three-storey building was granted last September for an original design based around 72 flats.

South Ribble's first extra care development should be finished within two years

However, earlier this month, a revised blueprint for the slightly increased room tally was brought forward - and that, too, was given the nod by the council’s own planning committee.

The block will occupy the same footprint as had originally proposed, but there have been some minor design changes, including the use of juliet balconies, rather than the initially-proposed walk-on type.

It is hoped that the development will be completed in summer 2025, with the window for registrations of interest from potential residents opening 12 months earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Ribble Borough Council leader Paul Foster said that the scheme - the first of its kind in the district - will provide “a much-needed affordable housing solution for our ageing population”.

He added: It’s so exciting to see the project move closer to delivering these benefits for residents.

“A lot of consultation with local residents and businesses has taken place over the last 12-18 months and we have taken comments on board, going so far as to reassess the scheme to make sure that we deliver the best value for money and energy sustainability.

“This site will be a place where our ageing population can live well and independently in an affordable, energy efficient property - and I cannot wait to see works progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jubilee Gardens scheme will be developed, delivered and managed by the local authority and supported by a registered housing provider.

Caddick Construction Ltd. has been appointed as the main contractor to deliver the development and will provide local employment, work placements and vocational training as part of the project.

The firm’s group managing director Paul Dodsworth said the company had experience of developing other extra care schemes, adding: “As we prepare to start full work on site, we have been engaging with our local supply chain partners who will support our delivery of this project in the coming months.

“When complete, this fantastic facility will provide older people in the surrounding communities with the capability to retain their independence and quality of life.”