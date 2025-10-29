Concern grows for missing woman Jaweria Ahmed last seen in Accrington two days ago
Jaweria Ahmed was last seen around Countess Street in the town at approximately 11.40pm on Monday (October 27).
Officers say they are “really concerned” about her welfare and are appealing to the public for help to find her.
Jaweria is described as around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with short blue hair and brown eyes.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink Hello Kitty woolly fleece top and bottoms, black teddy bear-style woolly boots, and carrying a small black phone satchel.
She is known to have links to the Accrington area.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We’re really concerned about Jaweria’s welfare and are asking for your help to bring her home.”
Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, or who may have seen Jaweria, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log number LC-20251028-0254.