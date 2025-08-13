Concern grows for missing Preston woman last seen in Deepdale with links to city centre

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman from Preston.

Jade Irwin, 34, was last seen in the Deepdale area and officers say they are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with long light brown or ginger hair.

Police are appealing for help to find Jade Irwin who is missing from Prestonplaceholder image
Police are appealing for help to find Jade Irwin who is missing from Preston | Lancashire Police

When she was last seen, Jade was wearing a faded pattern grey dress and a light-coloured jacket.

She has links to Preston city centre and police are urging anyone who sees her or knows where she is to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0689 of August 2.

