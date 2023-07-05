News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Concern growing for missing Ingol woman last seen three weeks ago who has links to Preston and Blackpool

An urgent appeal has been launched to help find a missing woman from Ingol who was last seen three weeks ago.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 18:15 BST

Emma Fare was last seen in Church Street, Preston, on June 14.

Police said they have carried out “numerous enquiries” to find the 42-year-old and are becoming “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

Emma is 5ft 3ins tall, with dark hair.

Have you seen Emma Fare who is missing from Ingol? (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen Emma Fare who is missing from Ingol? (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Have you seen Emma Fare who is missing from Ingol? (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

Sje has links to Blackpool and Preston.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 909 of June 15, 2023.

Call 999 for immediate sightings.