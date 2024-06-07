Concern growing for missing Chorley man who could be in Blackpool
Concern is growing for missing a man from Chorley who could be in Blackpool.
James Wright was last seen on Church Hill in Chorley between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on Thursday (June 6).
The 30-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall, with short mousey-coloured hair.
He was wearing a khaki green quilted jacket, light green/ grey combat trousers with grey knitted trainers.
Police believe he may be in Blackpool, but he also has links to Preston, Ince and Wigan.
The public have been urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of James.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101.
