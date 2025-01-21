Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A top-rated cafe chain has announced it’s moving to Preston.

Coffee House, an independent coffee shop chain founded by two brothers from Cheshire, is taking over the former MOKA on the Balcony site in the Fishergate Centre.

MOKA on the Balcony closed down permanently on August 6 after 15 years, with no public explanation why. Now work is being carried out on its former on the upper floor of the mall, with an opening date of February 15 promised.

The branch will be Coffee House’s 30th, and is part of their plan to become the leading coffee operator in England.

Bosses at the Fishergate Centre said they are “thrilled” with the news and say Coffee House is “constantly innovating with new products, store designs, and team development.”

Whart can you expect from Coffee House?

Breakfast lovers can enjoy everything from classic toasted teacakes and chunky toast with preserves, to buttery croissants, pain au chocolat, and hearty bacon or sausage muffins. For a more substantial start, try the breakfast wrap packed with sausage, mushrooms, cheese, and scrambled egg, or the healthy granola and yoghurt pot.

Lunchtime offers are equally tempting, with a range of hot and cold options. Hot lunch highlights include paninis filled with ham and cheese, tuna melt or hunters chicken, as well as toasties with various fillings like bacon, brie and cranberry or mozzarella, tomato and pesto. You can also grab a chicken enchilada wrap, a classic jacket potato with cheese and beans, or a comforting breadcrumb mac and cheese.

The former Moka on the Balcony inside Preston's Fishergate Centre. Credit: Shafiq Khan | Shafiq Khan

For a lighter bite, choose from cold lunch options such as tuna mayo, egg mayo, or chicken mayo deli rolls, or a chicken caesar wrap. Salads include a hearty chicken caesar and a vibrant green pesto pasta.

Coffee House also caters to dietary needs with Free From options, including gluten-free ham and cheese toasties and vegan cheese and onion toasties and paninis. Click here to see the full menu.