Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cafe inside the Preston’s Fishergate Centre has closed permanently after 15 years.

Moka on the Balcony, situated on the upper floor of the shopping centre, has confirmed it closed for good on August 6.

Moka on the Balcony inside Preston's Fishergate Centre has permanently closed. Credit: Shafiq Khan | Shafiq Khan

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the closure on Facebook, it said: “We are very sad to inform you all that MOKA on the Balcony has made the difficult decision to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so grateful to each and every customer who has supported us over the last 15 years.

“We also want to say a huge thank you to our hardworking and loyal staff, we will miss you all so much.

“Please keep supporting city centre small businesses, people of Preston.”

The cafe is not associated with the high street Moka cafe and restaurant, which can be found nearby on Fishergate.