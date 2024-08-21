Preston coffee shop Moka on the Balcony inside Fishergate Centre shuts permanently
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Moka on the Balcony, situated on the upper floor of the shopping centre, has confirmed it closed for good on August 6.
Announcing the closure on Facebook, it said: “We are very sad to inform you all that MOKA on the Balcony has made the difficult decision to close.
“We are so grateful to each and every customer who has supported us over the last 15 years.
“We also want to say a huge thank you to our hardworking and loyal staff, we will miss you all so much.
“Please keep supporting city centre small businesses, people of Preston.”
The cafe is not associated with the high street Moka cafe and restaurant, which can be found nearby on Fishergate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.