Plans for a new 24-hour padel centre submitted for a Lancashire town centre

A Lancashire town coukd see a new 24 hour padel centre open its doors very soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn is set to get a third [adel complex in the shadow of the Wainwright Bridge.

The new 24-hour centre will have eight courts for the fast-growing mixture of tennis and squash, as well as a prayer room and a café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BBN Leisure Limited trading as Nexo Padel has applied for planning permission to turn Unit 10 on the Iron Business Park off Great Bolton Street into the indoor sports and health hub.

The scheme promises new jobs – two front-of-house staff, three to four qualified coaches and personal trainers, one court technician, one café team member and several self-employed Pilates instructors.

The existing Blackburn Padel centres are on the Shadsworth Industrial Estate in Haslingden Road and on the Hyndburn Retail Park, off Whitebirk Road.

An applicaiton has been submitted for a new 24-hour Padel centr in Blackburn. | AFP via Getty Images

A supporting statement submitted with the new application to Blackburn with Darwen Council says: “The proposal will deliver a high-quality community-oriented padel tennis and wellness facility with five double padel courts, three single courts, a dedicated Pilates studio, an ancillary café and social lounge and a full suite of supporting spaces including reception, changing rooms, accessible WCs, a prayer room, vending zones and storage areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The facility is intended to operate 24 hours a day, managed through secure digital booking systems, on-site staff presence, and integrated security infrastructure, ensuring controlled and safe use at all times.

“The project represents and ambitious and forward-thinking reimagining a long vacant industrial unit – transforming it into a vibrant, inclusive hub for sport, wellness and community activity.

“More than just as sports facility Nexo Padel will deliver a high-capacity, fully-indoor centrally-located venue.

“While two other padel venues already operate in the borough, both are situated on the town’s outer edges and cater to a premium market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In contrast Nexo Padel will be affordable, accessible and community oriented.

“Situated directly opposite Townsmoor Retail Park it is easily accessed by public transport and is in close proximity to Blackburn train station enhancing its regional reach.

“Padel tennis is an emerging sport in the UK blending tennis and squash in an enclosed court format that is easy to learn, social in nature and suitable for all ages and skill levels.

“Provision in Blackburn remains limited.

“The 24-hour operating model is based on growing demand for flexible access to health and sports facilities particularly among shift workers, students and busy families.

“The building’s setting within a non-residential gated estate makes this operational model appropriate and sustainable.”