The closing date of a much-loved village shop has been announced.

Blundells hardware shop, which has been part of village life in Longton since 1948, will permanently close its doors on October 31, its owner has announced.

Nick Thompson, who took over the business from the Blundell family in 2015, is looking to retire, and has thanked customers for their support since his announcement.

He said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who’s come in so far and shared such kind words and warm wishes for the future. We’ve really appreciated all your support over the past couple of weeks!”

Before next week’s closure, he is offering 30 per cent off everything instore, apart from Algon and fuel.

Blundells, Liverpool Road, Longton | Google

Speaking to the Post, Mr Thompson said intends to keep the building, and rent it out to another retailer - but has to make it ‘fit for purpose’ first. He has tabled a planning application for a single storey rear extension, partial demolition of a single storey side extension, and alterations to car park, access and servicing area.

He said: He added: “I’m 65 next year and I want to retire. The business hasn’t done as well since Covid, and I tell people, a man in America sells more hardware in Longton than I do - and of course I mean Jeff Bezos and Amazon.

“So the business isn’t going to be kept, but I don’t want to sell the buiding. I don’t want to convert it either - into a gym or something - I want it to be retail. I’ve had a few companies express an interest in it, but as it stands, it’s not fit for purpose. So I want to invest in it, upgrade and extend it, change things so that delivery lorries are taken off the main road, and then I will be in a position where I can rent it out as a modern, fit-for-purpose retail space.”