The owner of a village hardware shop closing down after 77 years, has spoken as launches new plans for the site.

Nick Thompson took over Blundell’s Hardware in Liverpool Road, Longton, 10 years ago, from the family that established it in 1948. But now he too is looking to retire, and the shop will close for good at the end of the month.

This week, plans for the site - 155-161 Liverpool Road, have been lodged with South Ribble Borough Council, including a single storey rear extension, partial demolition of a single storey side extension, and alterations to car park, access and servicing area. This has lead to rumours and speculation in the village, with some claiming to ‘know’ it is being turned into a branch of KFC.

“It’s categorically not going to be a KFC”, said Mr Thomspon.

He added: “I’m 65 next year and I want to retire. The business hasn’t done as well since Covid, and I tell people, a man in America sells more hardware in Longton than I do - and of course I mean Jeff Bezos and Amazon.

“So the business isn’t going to be kept, but I don’t want to sell the buiding. I don’t want to convert it either - into a gym or something - I want it to be retail. I’ve had a few companies express an interest in it, but as it stands, it’s not fit for purpose. So I want to invest in it, upgrade and extend it, change things so that delivery lorries are taken off the main road, and then I will be in a position where I can rent it out as a modern, fit-for-purpose retail space.”

Blundells in Longton is closing, with new plans for the site launched | Nick Thompson

What’s proposed

The plans are for a single-storey extension to the rear of the existing retail unit to provide storage and staff welfare facilities to allow the sales area to be extended into the existing stockroom and staff areas. Mr Thompson also wants to make alterations to the eastern side of the building, including the removal of the existing storeroom and office to improve the car park and external servicing areas.

The external storage area will be reduced and altered to allow the car park to be enlarged and allow offstreet deliveries. The car park currently provides 11 parking spaces and delivery vehicles including large lorries currently offload goods at the roadside on a bend in the road. The proposed improvements to the parking area will provide 15 customer and staff parking spaces, two spaces for the residential flats above the shop and will allow commercial delivery vehicles to enter and manoeuvre within the site and unload within the curtilage of the premises.

It is proposed that the materials used for the extension tie in with the existing building, including the use of blue slate, and off-white rendered brickwork, with sandstone copings. Windows and doors are to be painted in anthracite grey.

Mr Thompson added: “It’s a lovely building and it has heritage value as a former Co-operative building, but it’s perhaps not as people think they remember from their childhood. The canopy at the front is from 1992, for instance. If you remove that, it’s the same as half a dozen former Co-operatives across Preston, all the same design from the 1930s.”

Blundells, Liverpool Road, Longton | Google

The Blundell family

The business was was established in 1948 by Ron and Evelyn Blundell, then taken over by their son Graham. Commenting on social media, Graham said: “Although this is a a sad time I will be sorry to see our family name disappear from the Longton landscape. We traded from the building since 1969 when myself and my dad, Ronnie, bought it from the Co-op to move our shop in to it from 6 Chapel Lane. Previously, Dad started in 1948 from a mobile shop.

“I fully understand Nick’s decision and he has discussed with me for the last few months all his options as he has become a good friend over the years. Continuing and not covering overheads is not an option. If Nick hadn’t bought the shop from me in 2015 when I wanted to retire after almost 50 years, I was planning to close it down in the same manner Nick is doing. It is all due to Nick that Longton has had the shop available for the last 10 years. Nothing lasts forever and I wish Nick all the best for his future and retirement.”