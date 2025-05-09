Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Clitheroe’s Homebase store is set to reopen as The Range Superstore later this month, it has been announced.

CDS Superstores, parent company of The Range and wilko, has confirmed the next burst of openings for its new-format superstores, which feature a garden centre element, following the acquisition of the Homebase brand and up to 70 of its stores.

The retailer has today announced that the rebranded Clitheroe site in Queensway will officially open on May 16 offering customers a fresh shopping experience, combining the product variety The Range is known for with the home improvement expertise of Homebase and featuring ‘Garden Centre by Homebase’.

The store will also follow The Range’s dog friendly initiative, allowing well-behaved four-legged shoppers in store, provided they are kept on a lead.

Clitheroe's Homebase | google

CDS plans to roll out up to 10 new superstores per month, with a goal of transforming up to 70 Homebase locations into this new format and securing up to 1,600 jobs throughout 2025. The Range has prioritised retaining and transferring team members from the acquired Homebase locations, ensuring continuity of employment for local communities.

Alex Simpkin, CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, said: "We’re fully committed to retaining the best of Homebase’s heritage while introducing the broader product range and value that customers expect from us as The Range. “While those Homebase stores acquired by CDS will continue to trade throughout the transition period, we’re focused on ensuring a seamless transfer of these locations into our new store format, with 49 launches confirmed for this year so far.

“We’re also eager to help consumers nationwide by investing in the Homebase brand with the relaunch of www.homebase.co.uk, offering customers nationwide an upgraded shopping experience via a diverse range of products for all their home and garden projects. This latest development underscores CDS Superstores’ commitment to revitalising the retail landscape by blending trusted brands, preserving jobs and enhancing local economies.”