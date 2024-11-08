A long-standing pet shop in the heart of Clitheroe has made an emotional appeal for customers - or it will close down in the New Year.

The owners of Ideal Pet Stores in Moor Lane took to Facebook earlier this week to explain the situation to their followers.

They wrote: “It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we are writing this post. Unfortunately due to a lack of customers and sales we will have no option but to close our shop early next year unless things improve dramatically.

“Since the pandemic it’s been very difficult not only for us but for everyone in general. I know it’s now so easy to go online or get everything or pick it up while you’re shopping at the supermarket which is why we offer free delivery in Clitheroe and try our best to price match or often beat the online giants prices.

“Please if you’ve any pets or you feed the wild birds or anything please come and support us because otherwise we won’t be here much longer. We want to thank all our customers for their continued support. We love our job and our business and to have to write this post is so upsetting. Please help us stay open.”

Since the post two days ago, the local community has rallied round with messages of support, which the shop owners say has “overwhelmed” them.

They added: “WOW! Just WOW!! Paula and myself here at Ideal Pet Stores would like to thank every single person that liked, shared, commented, messaged us and just showed us massive amounts of support....A big thanks also to the other businesses that messaged and shared our post. To have another business say they feel the same as us and want to help was just overwhelming. All saying the same thing, all agreeing that sometimes as a small business you wake up and think ‘what’s the point?’ and ‘I’d earn more just working elsewhere’. But we carry on, not because we think we will one day be rich but because we love what we do.”