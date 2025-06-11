Plans have been tabled to change the use of a weight loss centre - into a restaurant and takeaway.

The plans, submitted by Rofique Uddin, concern the Chorley Weight Loss Centre at 4 Cunliffe Street. Mr Uddin has applied for permission to use the ground floor of the two-storey building for both sit-in and take-out operations, and also wants to install a commercial extractor and ventilation system.

While the exact nature of the restaurant hasn’t been publicly revealed, application forms refer to a tandoori oven as part of the proposed kitchen equipment.

The statement adds: “I am not proposing any external extensions or structural alterations to the building. The only physical change will be the installation of a commercial kitchen extraction system, including an external extractor fan, which is necessary for food preparation and will be installed in accordance with all building, environmental, and noise regulations.”

It is proposed that the internal layout will be adapted to accommodate a dining area for approximately 5–15 seated customers, a commercial kitchen, food preparation area, storage, and customer toilet facilities. A small front-of-house area will be designated for the collection of takeaway orders - seen as ‘ancillary’ to the main restaurant operation.

Mr Uddin said the use will not involve any entertainment, amplified music, or alcohol sale “at this stage” and to avoid impacting residential or neighbouring commercial premises, “customers will be signposted to use nearby public parking available on George Street, helping to minimise any potential disruption or congestion in the immediate area.”

A decision will be made by Chorley Borough Council in coming weeks.