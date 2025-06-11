Plans for a major housing development on the outskirts of Chorley are back on the table.

Three years ago, plans for up to 200 homes on land at Little Knowley Farm in Heapey Road - 35 per cent of them affordable - were launched by Castle Green Homes, with access proposed from Blackburn Brow. Neighbours quickly raised fears about overdevelopment and misuse of the land, and eventually the plans were withdrawn in February 2024.

But now, it seems that development on the land is back on the agenda. This week, Chorley Borough Council have dealt with a Request for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion in respect of an application for a residential development of 146 dwellings.

The red area marks where the houses would be built. | Crown Copyright

This is a procedure used to determine whether a proposed project is likely to have significant effects on the environment. It should normally take place at an early stage in the design of the project.

What have the council said?

Chorley Council’s chief planning officer has responded that in this case, an EIA is not required - clearing the way for a full application to be made in coming weeks.

Details on who the applicant is have not been announced publicly, nor have any further details about access, affordable homes, design or infrastructure. But the land is earmarked in the Central Lancashire Local Plan for a total of 383 homes.