A taxi boss in Chorley has called on the council to close “a very dangerous training gap” after a driver was suspended following a near-miss with an electric wheelchair.

Shaz Malik, owner of Four Sixes taxi company, founder of Chorley Taxi Association and board member of the National Private Hire and Taxi Association (NPHTA), represented a local driver at a licensing hearing at Chorley Town Hall, whose passenger narrowly avoided serious injury.

What happened?

While attempting to ascend a ramp into the taxi, the electric wheelchair fell backwards. The driver was present and managed to intervene, but following a hearing at Chorley Town Hall on October 22, he was suspended until further training is completed.

While Mr Malik deemed this a “a fair and balanced decision after consideration of all the evidence”, he called on Chorley Borough Council to offer training on electric wheelchairs like they do for manual chairs. He said it was a “very dangerous training gap” and a “critical omission that must be addressed as a matter of urgency”, especially as, under the Equality Act 2010, service providers must not unlawfully discriminate against passengers who use wheelchairs.

But Chorley Council say the onus is on drivers to seek out additional training and take personal responsibility for maintaining safe and inclusive practices.

Mr Malik said: “This incident has exposed a serious gap in policy and training. Drivers currently receive guidance on transporting manual wheelchairs, but there is no specific training on safely loading and securing electric wheelchairs and what vehicle type of vehicle can take electric wheelchairs. This is a critical omission that must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

He said that electric chairs with a user can weigh up to 200kg and “pose a huge risk to anyone trying to hold them”. He added: “This is now a national safety issue. Training frameworks must be revised immediately to include electric wheelchair handling. Had the driver in this case not been represented correctly, there is no doubt that the outcome could have been serious for the driver, representation is key.”

Within 24 hours of the hearing, David Lawrie, Director of the NPHTA had been in contact with Diamond Driver training, who among other courses, provides the national wheelchair training programme, to ensure that they incorporate electric wheelchair transport into their training modules. He has also raised the issue directly with various other national stakeholders as part of the current scheme, urging them to update and improve disability transport within all public transport services.

What does Chorley Council say?

Councillor Alex Hilton, Executive Member for Planning and Development, which also covers Licensing, at Chorley Council, said: “The council accredits three providers of wheelchair training, and it is our policy that any person who drives a wheelchair accessible vehicle must complete appropriate training. While it is not achievable to train every driver on every individual wheelchair model, the accredited training covers essential principles such as ensuring no wheelchair is ever left unsecured within a vehicle. We expect all drivers to take personal responsibility for maintaining safe and inclusive practices. Where additional training is needed to meet these standards, it is compulsory on the driver to seek it out. This is not optional, it’s part of delivering a safe and respectful service to our residents.

“We remain committed to maintaining high standards, and where a driver falls short, we will take appropriate enforcement action. In response to Mr Malik’s comments, we would like to clarify that the council provides access to accredited training and sets clear expectations. It is essential that all drivers meet these standards.”

Do not pay extra

Mr Malik is also keen that taxi customers know that drivers cannot charge extra for helping a wheelchair user into or out of a vehicle, or for securing the wheelchair. Under Section 165 of the Equality Act 2010, this is a criminal offence. The meter should only start after the wheelchair is safely secured. Any extra charge is unlawful and may lead to council action or prosecution. If you are charged extra, report it to the council immediately.