Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chorley man who sent a threatening social media message to Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP has been sentenced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Innes, 56, initially emailed Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP to express his concern around the events in Gaza.

Mark Ines, 56, from Chorley, initially emailed Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP(pictured) to express his concern around the events in Gaza. | Tony Johnson

Innes took issue with the reply from Sir Lindsay’s office and on 21 December responded with an aggressive email with disturbing images to the MP’s office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 24 January Innes posted a threat on social media directed towards Sir Lindsay.

He was arrested and in interview admitted sending the grossly offensive email and posting the threatening message, but claimed he had no intention of harming Sir Lindsay Hoyle and offered an apology, saying he was frustrated by what was going on in the world.

On 7 June 2024, Innes pleaded guilty to two offences under the Malicious Communications Act before Leeds Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced today at Preston Magistrates' Court to six weeks in prison, suspended for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the sentence he must complete 25 rehabilitation days, pay a fine of £300, and abide by a three year restraining order.

Read More Mountain rescue team searching for missing Lancashire teen Jay Slater find body in Masca area of Tenerife

Joanna Crook, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS North West, said: “Mark Innes made threats and sent a grossly offensive message to Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP.

“The staff member from Sir Lindsay’s office who opened the email and read the social media post was severely impacted by their distressing nature and told police that she had not slept since the incident.

“Members of Parliament play a vital role in our democracy and criminality cannot be allowed to impede or affect that in any way.

“The Crown Prosecution Service works with the police to protect MPs and the important work they do.”