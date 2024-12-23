Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chorley Council has provided an update after being forced to closed Winter Wonderland in the town centre on Sunday.

Due to a yellow weather warning of high winds being put in place by the Met Office for Sunday, the popular festive attraction was closed for safety.

The Winter Wonderland has since reopened. | Paul Heyes

A spokesperson for the council said at the time: “Unfortunately due to the windy conditions, Winter Wonderland, including the tipis, will be closed for the rest of the day.

“We’ll update on when it will reopen!”

Every year hundreds of people visit far and wide for the 60ft x 40ft real ice rink, festive tipis, children's rides and Alpine Fun House.

Providing an update on their website a spokesperson confirmed the welcome news that it has now reopened.

They said: “Winter Wonderland will be back open today.”

It is located at Cleveland Street car park, across from Chorley Town Hall and will run every until 5 January 2025 (except Christmas Day).