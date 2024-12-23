Chorley Council issues update after closing popular Winter Wonderland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Due to a yellow weather warning of high winds being put in place by the Met Office for Sunday, the popular festive attraction was closed for safety.
A spokesperson for the council said at the time: “Unfortunately due to the windy conditions, Winter Wonderland, including the tipis, will be closed for the rest of the day.
“We’ll update on when it will reopen!”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Every year hundreds of people visit far and wide for the 60ft x 40ft real ice rink, festive tipis, children's rides and Alpine Fun House.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Providing an update on their website a spokesperson confirmed the welcome news that it has now reopened.
They said: “Winter Wonderland will be back open today.”
It is located at Cleveland Street car park, across from Chorley Town Hall and will run every until 5 January 2025 (except Christmas Day).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.