Chorley Council has extended its free parking over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) one hour free parking currently offered in town centre car parks (except Flat Iron) will be extended to three hours free parking, (with the exception of the Flat Iron car park which will be two hours of free parking.

A time of arrival ticket is required, and maximum stay periods still apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free parking in Chorley over the Christmas period has been extended. | Google

Blue badge holders are welcome on all the car parks. In addition to designated disabled spaces, all holders of official disabled permits may park in other car parks for up to four hours free in any space throughout the car park (except Flat Iron where it is a maximum stay of two hours).

Motorcycles are exempt from charges on all car parks where motorcycle parking is available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycle parking is available on Flat Iron, Friday Street, Cleveland Street, West Street and Fleet Street long stay car park.

To facilitate Winter Wonderland, the smaller part of Cleveland Street car park will be closed until Friday, January 10.

For more information click HERE.