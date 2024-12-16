Free parking in Chorley over the Christmas period has been extended

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 16th Dec 2024, 08:35 BST
Chorley Council has extended its free parking over the festive period.

Until Tuesday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) one hour free parking currently offered in town centre car parks (except Flat Iron) will be extended to three hours free parking, (with the exception of the Flat Iron car park which will be two hours of free parking.

A time of arrival ticket is required, and maximum stay periods still apply.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Free parking in Chorley over the Christmas period has been extended.placeholder image
Free parking in Chorley over the Christmas period has been extended. | Google

Blue badge holders are welcome on all the car parks. In addition to designated disabled spaces, all holders of official disabled permits may park in other car parks for up to four hours free in any space throughout the car park (except Flat Iron where it is a maximum stay of two hours).

Motorcycles are exempt from charges on all car parks where motorcycle parking is available.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Motorcycle parking is available on Flat Iron, Friday Street, Cleveland Street, West Street and Fleet Street long stay car park.

To facilitate Winter Wonderland, the smaller part of Cleveland Street car park will be closed until Friday, January 10.

For more information click HERE.

Related topics:LancashireChorley CouncilParking

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice