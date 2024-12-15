The 60ft x 40ft covered ice rink was a firm favourite with many taking Pingu for a spin and Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also in attendance to test out some of the rides.
To make way for the Winter Wonderland, Cleveland Street car park will be closed until Friday, January 10.
Take a look at some of fantastic pictures.
1. Chorley Winter Wonderland returns
Sir Lindsay Hoyle tests out one of the rides. Photo: Chorley Council
2. Chorley Winter Wonderland returns
Chorley Winter Wonderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Chorley Winter Wonderland returns
Chorley Winter Wonderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Chorley Winter Wonderland returns
Getting ready to go for a spin. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
