15 pictures as Chorley's Winter Wonderland returns with popular ice rink and children's rides

By Emma Downey
Published 15th Dec 2024, 16:41 BST

Chorley’s Winter Wonderland returned on Saturday to the town centre bringing with it a huge ice skating rink, children’s rides, festive tipis and lots of hot chocolates.

The 60ft x 40ft covered ice rink was a firm favourite with many taking Pingu for a spin and Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also in attendance to test out some of the rides.

To make way for the Winter Wonderland, Cleveland Street car park will be closed until Friday, January 10.

Take a look at some of fantastic pictures.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle tests out one of the rides.

1. Chorley Winter Wonderland returns

Sir Lindsay Hoyle tests out one of the rides. Photo: Chorley Council

Photo Sales
Chorley Winter Wonderland.

2. Chorley Winter Wonderland returns

Chorley Winter Wonderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Chorley Winter Wonderland.

3. Chorley Winter Wonderland returns

Chorley Winter Wonderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Getting ready to go for a spin.

4. Chorley Winter Wonderland returns

Getting ready to go for a spin. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chorley
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice