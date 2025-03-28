Chorley bar set to be turned into HMO for up to 14 people
Eccles-based Sheklow Cenaj is seeking permission from Chorley Borough Council to change the use of Sam's 3 in Moor Road, into a six-bed/eight person House in Multiple Occupation at the ground floor and a six-bed/six-person House in Multiple Occupation at the first floor.
The former Tetley pub currently has a large single room with the bar to one side. Externally there is a small covered seating area at one side. Originally the Sebastopol Inn it changed to Sam's Bar Too for a period before being turned into a restaurant, House of Steak. Sam's 3 opened its doors on November 27, 2021.
According to CAMRA, it has been permanently closed since January 1, 2025.
Plans submitted to Chorley Borough Council show that three parking spaces will be retained, but six cycle parking spaces will be created under the proposals.
No futher details have been given publicly.
