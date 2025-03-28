Chorley bar set to be turned into HMO for up to 14 people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chorley bar with a long history will be turned into a house in multiple occupation, if plans are passed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eccles-based Sheklow Cenaj is seeking permission from Chorley Borough Council to change the use of Sam's 3 in Moor Road, into a six-bed/eight person House in Multiple Occupation at the ground floor and a six-bed/six-person House in Multiple Occupation at the first floor.

Sam's 3, Moor Road, Chorley | Google

The former Tetley pub currently has a large single room with the bar to one side. Externally there is a small covered seating area at one side. Originally the Sebastopol Inn it changed to Sam's Bar Too for a period before being turned into a restaurant, House of Steak. Sam's 3 opened its doors on November 27, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to CAMRA, it has been permanently closed since January 1, 2025.

Plans submitted to Chorley Borough Council show that three parking spaces will be retained, but six cycle parking spaces will be created under the proposals.

No futher details have been given publicly.