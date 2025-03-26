JD Wetherspoon pubs across Lancashire to lose popular menu items - here's where and when

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:09 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 16:11 BST

JD Wetherspoon is revising its menu, with popular meat dishes to be removed from pubs across Lancashire.

Wetherspoon will remove three of its popular dishes this May as part of its menu update.

Customers at the pub chain - known by many as Spoons - will not be able to order steak, gammon or mixed grills from Wednesday, May 14 and, as a result, Wetherspoons will no longer run its Tuesday Steak Club deal.

The changes will affect branches across the UK including the 20 in Lancashire below.

The Velvet Coaster

1. The Velvet Coaster, 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA.

The Velvet Coaster | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Jolly Tars

2. The Jolly Tars, 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3NE.

The Jolly Tars | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Poulton Elk,

3. The Poulton Elk, 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR.

The Poulton Elk, | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Wallace Hartley

4. The Wallace Hartley, 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB.

The Wallace Hartley | Google Maps Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:JD WetherspoonLancashireFood and Drink
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice