A community pub in the heart of Lostock Hall has reopened following a £140,000 renovation.

Blind Tiger Inns have ploughed the investment into The Wishing Well on the corner of Leyland Road and Brownedge Road, which includes a striking mural on the pub's exterior, ugraded flooring, lighting, toilets, bar and furniture.

The addition of the murals has been a talking point among locals, with some visible from the road and some which are only seen once inside the pub or beer garden. There has been a lot of speculation about who the characters are, with many locals taking to social media to give their opinions. But the owners say: “The truth is, they aren’t local legends or heroes, just people created by the artist to try and add some spice to the building which had seen better days.”

Wishing Well mural | submit

In addition to the physical upgrades, the pub remains committed to serving as a hub for local sports enthusiasts, boasting multiple large HD screens both inside and outside that will showcase all the action from Sky, TNT, Amazon, and Sky Sports+.

New management

The Wishing Well is also now under new management, who say that customers have been welcoming and excited about the new look.

New-look beer garden at the Wishing Well, Lostock Hall | submit

Blind Tiger Inns, who operate 22 venues across the north West and are led by founder Chris Tulloch. He said: “I’ve been involved with the Wishing Well for well over 10 years now, and this is the third time we have done a refurbishment. Each time its great to see what the investment can do to excite locals and bring together the people of Lostock Hall. We love investing in our community venues and have plans to spend over £1million on projects across our estate this year to ensure our pubs are the ones that both us and our customers are proud of”.