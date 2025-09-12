A 54-year-old woman has been given an indefinite hospital order after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of a mother-of-three in Lancashire.

Janet Connor, of Walmsley Close, admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at Preston Crown Court following the death of Zoe Crowther on January 3, 2025.

Connor stabbed Zoe multiple times in the head and neck and continued to live in the flat while her body remained inside.

Zoe Crowther (pictured) was unlawfully killed by a woman who claimed to be her friend in Lancashire | Lancashire Police

Police were called to the property on January 14 following a concern for welfare call relating to a smell coming from the property.

An officer entered through a kitchen window and discovered Zoe’s body.

Connor made an immediate admission, saying: “I need to tell you summat…I've done something bad…I've killed her.”

During subsequent questioning, Connor admitted that Zoe had been dead in the flat for a week.

Zoe had also contacted police and a friend on the day of the killing, reporting that Connor had been hitting her and that she needed help.

Lancashire Police have referred this earlier contact to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. The investigation is ongoing.

The impact of Zoe’s death on her family was detailed in court statements from her children.

Her son, Glen, said: “When I found out about mum, it was like a daydream, it wasn’t real.

“I initially tried to carry on as normal, however soon realised that nothing would be normal again.

“I try not to think what happened to mum, however my mind wanders back to the same thoughts, it is relentless, so sleeping is the way I deal with blocking these thoughts and images out.”

Zoe’s daughters, Gabby and Summer, also described the emotional toll.

Gabby said: “My whole life changed in January 2025 being told my mum had been taken away from us by Janet Connor in the most traumatic way.

“Since this day I feel like a stranger in my own body, nothing feels the same, something is missing and now always will.

“Not only did Janet Connor take away my mum’s life, she took a piece of me too. How can someone I have never met before make me feel this way and change my life forever?

“The things I love in life just don’t seem as important, my outlook now distorted, overshadowed by a dark cloud of grief.”

Summer added: “I have no words that can describe how I feel.

“Mum was not a perfect person by any means, however her being taken away from us in the manner she has, has broken my heart.

“I have been robbed of the chance to ever have a future and meaningful relationship with her.

“She was taken away from us in the most brutal manner, and I have had nightmares about how scared she would have been and how alone she must have felt in those moments.”

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Connor, 54, of Walmsley Close, Church, was charged with Zoe’s murder.

However, she later pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Fallows, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “Today marks the end of our investigation into what was the horrific killing of a mother-of-three.

“My thoughts are with Zoe’s family, particularly her children, who have understandably been profoundly impacted by untimely and brutal ending of their mother’s life.”