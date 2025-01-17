Lancashire woman charged with murder as family pay tribute to 'kind-hearted' mum
Officers were called to a ground-floor flat in Walmsley Close at 12:25pm on Tuesday following concerns for the welfare of a woman.
Inside, they discovered the body of 51-year-old Zoe Crowther.
A subsequent post-mortem revealed her cause of death to be stab wounds.
Paying tribute to her, Zoe’s family: “Mum was a kind-hearted, loving and selfless woman.
“She was a loved mum, grandma, sister and auntie. She will forever be missed.
“As a family we are heartbroken at this time and ask for privacy to support each other and come to terms with this devastating news.”
A 52-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Janet Connor, 52, of Walmsley Close, Church, was yesterday charged with Zoe’s murder.
She was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Detective Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with Zoe’s loved ones, at what is an incredibly distressing time for them.
“Although we have charged a woman with murder, our investigation is still very much ongoing. We are continuing to appeal for any information or footage that could assist our enquiries.
“If you do have any information or footage, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”
If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0512 of January 14.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.