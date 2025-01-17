Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body in a flat in Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to a ground-floor flat in Walmsley Close at 12:25pm on Tuesday following concerns for the welfare of a woman.

Inside, they discovered the body of 51-year-old Zoe Crowther.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zoe Crowther died after suffering stab wounds | Lancashire Police

A subsequent post-mortem revealed her cause of death to be stab wounds.

Paying tribute to her, Zoe’s family: “Mum was a kind-hearted, loving and selfless woman.

“She was a loved mum, grandma, sister and auntie. She will forever be missed.

“As a family we are heartbroken at this time and ask for privacy to support each other and come to terms with this devastating news.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 52-year-old local woman was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Janet Connor, 52, of Walmsley Close, Church, was yesterday charged with Zoe’s murder.

She was remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts remain with Zoe’s loved ones, at what is an incredibly distressing time for them.

“Although we have charged a woman with murder, our investigation is still very much ongoing. We are continuing to appeal for any information or footage that could assist our enquiries.

“If you do have any information or footage, no matter how insignificant you may think it to be, please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called to a ground-floor flat in Walmsley Close following concerns for the welfare of a woman | Google

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0512 of January 14.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.