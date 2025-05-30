Check out this stunningly spacious detached 3 bed house in Preston
It’s currently on the market with Moving Works London for £850,000 and is located at 184a Liverpool Road Longton PR4 5ZE.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
It features striking modern architecture with large windows that flood the interior with natural light.
Set across three storeys, the open-plan layout connects seamlessly with a south-facing garden, while additional spaces like a bespoke cinema room and a separate lounge provide flexibility for both entertaining and everyday living.
The sleek monochrome kitchen comes fully fitted with top-tier appliances, a central island and an adjoining utility room, making it as functional as it is stylish.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Upstairs, the standout principal suite includes a private balcony, an extensive dressing room, and a luxurious en suite with a five-piece suite and designer finishes.
Two further double bedrooms, a guest suite on the top floor with en suite, and a dedicated office complete the versatile layout.
Outside, the low-maintenance garden features artificial grass, three patio areas, and evening lighting, while a resin driveway and garage offer ample parking and storage in this quiet, community-focused cul de sac.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.