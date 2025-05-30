This beautifully crafted home at Edgewater Oaks offers contemporary luxury within an exclusive gated development.

It’s currently on the market with Moving Works London for £850,000 and is located at 184a Liverpool Road Longton PR4 5ZE.

It features striking modern architecture with large windows that flood the interior with natural light.

Set across three storeys, the open-plan layout connects seamlessly with a south-facing garden, while additional spaces like a bespoke cinema room and a separate lounge provide flexibility for both entertaining and everyday living.

The sleek monochrome kitchen comes fully fitted with top-tier appliances, a central island and an adjoining utility room, making it as functional as it is stylish.

Upstairs, the standout principal suite includes a private balcony, an extensive dressing room, and a luxurious en suite with a five-piece suite and designer finishes.

Two further double bedrooms, a guest suite on the top floor with en suite, and a dedicated office complete the versatile layout.

Outside, the low-maintenance garden features artificial grass, three patio areas, and evening lighting, while a resin driveway and garage offer ample parking and storage in this quiet, community-focused cul de sac.

