If you’re looking for something fun to do this Easter, then save Saturday, April 19 in your diary.

That’s the date of Easter in Colne - a huge celebration in the middle of the town - and most of the entertainment is absolutely free.

There is a free bungee run, free Easter egg hunt, free Total Wipeout, free face painting, free craft activities, free donkey rides, free Punch and Judy shows, free comedy magic shows, and free live music.

Easter in Colne 2024

The event will also feature a huge Easter market consisting of over 45 stalls, a variety of funfair rides and special guest appearances from Bluey & Bingo.

Colne Town Council’s Events and Facilities Officer, Nathan Cutler, said, “We are so excited to hold our first event of 2025, we have so much going on from climbing walls to crazy golf, donkey rides to craft activities, we have something for everyone to enjoy!

“The event will include so many brilliant free activities and performances allowing everyone to come and celebrate Easter here in Colne. Make sure you put the date in your diary and join us for an unmissable day here in Colne!”

This event is sponsored and supported by BRSK and Farmhouse Biscuits!