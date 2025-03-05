Bubble tea is everywhere - even on Easter egg shelves.

It’s a Taiwanese drink made with tea, milk, sweetener, and chewy tapioca balls - also known as boba tea. And now the good folk at Aldi, never shy of jumping on a craze, have created two Bubble Tea themed chocolate cups for Easter.

I would say ‘delightful’, but I don’t mean it. I went to find one - having had a bit of PR from Aldi that they were going viral on social media - and thought they looked pretty cheap and nasty. About half of the ones on shelf were cracked, and then you’ve got the insipid pink and orangey colours of the strawberry and mango and peach.

Broken eggs on the shelf in Aldi | cm

So, what’s in them? Well, no bubble tea for starters. You get a medium-sized white chocolate hollow cup, filled with some very sugary marshmallows, a stick of rock as the ‘straw’ and some fake Malteasers at the bottom as the ‘bubbles’. And they’re £7.99. I nearly fell over in the aisle.

I went for the strawberry option as I thought it was the least worst combination. When I got it home, my seven-year-old wanted to rip the packet open straight away - he thought it looked amazing, despite never having had a bubble tea in his life. So perhaps I’m not the target audience here.

The inside of Aldi's Bubble Tea Easter Egg | cm

So, anyway, they’re not cheap. But are they nasty? Well, not as bad as I thought. I opened the packet (lots of plastic, if you’re interested in these things), and tasted the chocolate with some trepidation. It wasn’t the worst thing I’ve tasted and it wasn’t grainy. It was very sweet, as expected, and there was some hint of an artificial strawberryness. Would I rush to eat another piece? No? Would I throw it in the bin? Also no.

The fake Malteasers were quite small and hard but tasted ok, the marshmallows were just sweet with a bit of even sweeter gel in the middle. No real flavour. My son didn’t rave about it either, in the end. After declaring it looked like ‘the best thing in the world’, then decided it was just ‘alright’.

There really isn’t too much more to say about this pretty average product that’s all about style over substance. If you’re into novelty chocolates or you’re in primary school, this could be for you. If not, then there’s plenty of better options for £7.99.

Watch the video to see more on the unboxing and tasting.