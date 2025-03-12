Easter Monday mayhem as Preston Egg Rolling is back - here's everything you need to know
Preston's ever-popular annual Egg Rolling event on Avenham and Miller Parks is a favourite amongst locals and visitors alike and will be returning on Monday, April 21.
What is the tradition? Egg rolling, which began in 1867, would have involved rolling decorated eggs down grassy hills known as pace-eggs which were originally a Lancashire custom.
Pace-eggs were traditionally decorated by wrapping the eggs in onion skins and boiling them to give the shells a golden mottled effect.
Children would then roll their pace-eggs down the hills and see who could get theirs the furthest without it breaking.
Today the egg rolling mainly sees a more modern version of rolling chocolate eggs down its steep slopes.
The event will be held from 11am to 4pm.
Don't forget to bring your egg to roll down the hill. The Egg Rolling itself will take place on the hour, every hour.
How much does it cost?
It is free.
What's happening?
There will be creative workshops to try, market stalls to browse, artists and performances, plus fun interactive workshops - not to mention the annual Easter Bonnet Competition!
A certain dragon might also be making a guest appearance!
The egg rolling itself will take place and Plucky the chicken will be walking around ready to wish everyone a Happy Easter.
Where can I park?
There is no parking available at Avenham Park. Visitors should therefore be directed to use city centre car parks such as Avenham multi-storey, St George's car park, Fishergate car park and Preston bus station car park.