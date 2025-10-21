A 75-metre mural inspired by Great Harwood’s past, present and future has been unveiled at a car park at the township’s new pump track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The giant artwork celebrating local identity, creativity and community spirit is the final piece in the Great Harwood High Street Accelerator Programme, which began last year.

The mural, on the wall which surrounds the new pump track at the township’s Central Car Park, was created by local artist Amy Callaghan of Pigs in Mud Art Studios, in collaboration with schoolchildren and community members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawing on local history and nature, the artwork features references to the Mercer family, the town’s own Town Crier, Rawden Kerr and imaginative visions of the future co-designed by pupils from St. Wulstan’s Primary School. The mural was developed through workshops with pupils from the and a community session at Great Harwood Library.

Participants explored everything from the legacy of John Mercer, pioneer of the mercerisation process and a key figure in the town’s industrial heritage, to the town’s historic market charter and the surrounding countryside that has shaped local identity for centuries.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to visit the mural and explore the stories it tells.

Amy Callaghan pf Pigs in Mud Arts Studios at the mural | Hyndburn BC

Amy Callaghan, lead artist from Pigs in Mud Art Studios, said: “Working with the pupils and wider community was the key to the whole project. Their energy and imagination shaped every panel of the mural, especially the future. It’s their story, I just helped to paint it. I’ve loved working in Great Harwood, the town has such a strong sense of pride and history, and the people were incredibly welcoming and full of ideas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Hyndburn Council’s culture, heritage and arts boss, said: “This mural is a powerful expression of what Great Harwood is all about: a town proud of its rich history and excited for its future.”

Peter Shaw, chair of the Great Harwood High Street Accelerator Panel, said: “Together, the pump track and mural have transformed the Central Car Park into a lively and welcoming space, offering both a hub for physical activity and a canvas for local identity.”

The Great Harwood High Street Accelerator Programme is a UK Government-funded scheme to tackle local challenges, such as empty shops and increasing footfall on high streets. Remaining tree planting around the high streets will take place imminently, and landscaping around the pump track is scheduled for completion in the spring.