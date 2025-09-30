Jay Slater's mum wants new law to prevent online 'death conspiracies'

The mother of Jay Slater is calling on the government to force social media companies to remove "misinformation and malicious speculation" related to tragic deaths like that of her son.

Debbie Duncan says the “worst chapter” of her life has been made even more difficult by the “relentless” false claims about the circumstances of the accident that claimed his life.

Nineteen-year-old Jay went missing while on holiday in Tenerife last year and died after falling down a ravine.

His disappearance in June 2024 prompted unfounded online speculation during the month-long search for him.

In a similar vein to the baseless suggestions made by so-called TikTok sleuths amid the hunt for Nicola Bulley - who was missing for more than three weeks before being discovered in the River Wyre in February 2023, having accidentally drowned - the conspiracy theories continued even after Jay’s body had been found and a coroner had concluded there was no third party involved in his death.

Debbie has now launched a campaign with Hyndburn MP Sarah Smith which seeks to compel tech firms to take down lies and conjecture targeting bereaved families.

An e-petition now been submitted to the House of Commons pushing for legislation dubbed “Jay’s Law”. It would oblige social media platforms “to remove organised misinformation” and “act on speculative, malicious content likely to cause serious harm”. It would be backed by enforcement powers handed to the communications regulator Ofcom.

Debbie said of the proposal: “I am first and foremost a mother who lost her son. That pain is unbearable on its own.

“But on top of my grief, I have been the victim of an organised network of conspiracy theorists that spread false stories and coordinated lies about Jay, his family and his friends - it is relentless.

“Instead of being able to focus on grieving for my son, I have spent so much of my time and energy trying to protect myself and my family from those lies. Every day brings new claims and new videos that are designed to get attention at my expense. It is exhausting and it has made the worst chapter of my life even harder.

“I’m grateful to Sarah for standing with me in the fight for Jay’s Law. This has helped me turn this pain into something that could spare other families from this kind of abuse.

“We are asking for change so that no other parent, brother, sister or child must live through what I am living through now.”

Sarah Smith MP added: ““What happened to Jay was every parent’s worst nightmare. Debbie is not only grieving the loss of her son but has also been hit by an avalanche of lies and organised misinformation about her family.

“She has been targeted and retraumatised at the very moment she should have been given the space to grieve. No-one should have to endure that. Debbie does not deserve this.

“It is wrong that people can exploit a tragedy to grow their platforms and benefit from someone else’s pain. That is why I’m standing with her to campaign for Jay’s Law.

“We are calling on social media companies and the government to put protections in place so that when the worst happens, families are spared a second wave of cruelty. This is about basic decency online, making sure grief is not turned into content that targets vulnerable families.”

The petition has been submitted to the House of Commons and will be live for the public to sign soon.

It states: “Families who have suffered tragic deaths are being subjected to organised misinformation and malicious speculation online.

“This targets grieving families at their most vulnerable, causing severe additional trauma, distress, and emotional pain.

“Jay’s Law would place clear legal duties on platforms, backed by Ofcom enforcement and sanctions, to ensure all speculative, organised, and malicious content is swiftly removed, protecting grieving families’ privacy, dignity, and safety.”