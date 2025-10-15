Dozens of jobs are on offer at big-name companies across Lancashire - as unemployment numbers grow.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced that 199,000 in the North West are unemployed – up 10,000 on the quarter and up 59,000 on the year. The unemployment rate is 5.1 per cent - up 0.2 per cent pts on the quarter and up 1.5 per cent pts on the year, and in total, 508,000 people are in non-working households.

But there is good news - lots of job opportunities across the region, as well as job fairs, are available. Take a look at some of the highlights below:

Manpower Recruitment - Manpower is currently recruiting for Customer Service positions. These roles will be telephony-based working on the tax-free childcare campaign. Candidate sifting is ongoing to identify suitable applicants.

Preston Bus – the company has opportunities in various roles in collaboration with the Jobcentre.

Victorian Plumbing – Victorian Plumbing currently has multiple vacancies across its Leyland site, including roles in warehouse operations, customer service, finance, and technical support. Recruitment is ongoing, with opportunities available for both day and night shifts

Lancaster City Council - currently recruiting for 22 Refuse Collectors.

Lancashire Constabulary - the force has a wide variety of roles available, including Police Officer, Special Constable, Control Room Operator, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), Digital Media Officers, Finance Assistants and Vehicle Mechanics.

Highfield Services Ltd - Accrington Jobcentre is working closely with Highfield Services Ltd to support the recruitment of five support workers. These roles involve providing care and assistance to young adults with learning difficulties, helping them lead more independent and fulfilling lives. Interviews will be conducted on-site at Accrington Jobcentre on November 12.

Flexible Medical Packaging - currently recruiting for permanent Production Operatives

Flyin Firkin Ltd - Flyin Firkin Ltd, a brewery wholesaler expanding from the Isle of Arran, is bringing its business to the Hyndburn area and working in partnership with Accrington Jobcentre to support its recruitment needs. Initially it is looking to fill a small number of vacancies, but the company anticipates creating up to 20 additional roles as operations grow.

EE – looking for full time Sales Advisors

Drinkwater Mushrooms – General operatives

Madigan Gill – Labourers

TGT Northwest Ltd – Cleaners

There are also a range of season job opportunitird, Sector-based Work Academy Programmes (SWAP) taking place, job fairs and help available to get people into work. For more information, contact your local job centre.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden said: "The numbers of people in work and looking for work are at a record high. However, there are still too many people locked out of employment or training and missing out on the security a good job provides.

“That’s why we are reforming Jobcentres and investing in our Connect to Work programme to build a workforce fit for the future and boost economic growth in every corner of the UK as part of the Plan for Change.”