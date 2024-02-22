News you can trust since 1886
Preston-based Imran Ahmed wants permission to change this house at 16 St Ignatius Square, into three flats.
Changes to Italian restaurant, a new school and more: 7 new planning applications in Preston and South Ribble

Take a look at whether any of these are near you.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 15:34 GMT

A host of applications have been registered this week (w/c February 19) across Preston and South Ribble.

As well as changes for the former Tino's site and plans to demolish a Samlesbury pub, there are also plans for changes at an Italian restaurant, proposals for a new state-funded school in the centre of Preston, and of course, new houses.

To find out more, click on the pages below.

The owner of 16 The Chase, Preston, is seeking permission to change the of use of this land at the front of his property from public open space to garden.

The owner of 16 The Chase, Preston, is seeking permission to change the of use of this land at the front of his property from public open space to garden.

Photo: Preston Council/Nicolas Boyce

Refresh Education want permission to turn 6 Fishergate Court, Preston, from offices into an independent school operating weekdays from 9am to 1pm. They claim to offer a "well-rounded curriculum that blends elements of the National Curriculum with a strong emphasis on qualifications and vocational experiences."

Refresh Education want permission to turn 6 Fishergate Court, Preston, from offices into an independent school operating weekdays from 9am to 1pm. They claim to offer a "well-rounded curriculum that blends elements of the National Curriculum with a strong emphasis on qualifications and vocational experiences."

Photo: Google

Moses Robinson Property want to turn 12a Bushell Place, Preston, from a seven-bed house in multiple occupation to a nine-bed house in multiple occupation, and make internal alterations.

Moses Robinson Property want to turn 12a Bushell Place, Preston, from a seven-bed house in multiple occupation to a nine-bed house in multiple occupation, and make internal alterations.

Photo: Google

These are the house types being applied for on land between 212 and 220 Liverpool Road, Hutton. Outline permission for building was agreed last year, now the design and materials must be approved.

These are the house types being applied for on land between 212 and 220 Liverpool Road, Hutton. Outline permission for building was agreed last year, now the design and materials must be approved.

Photo: LMP Architects/SRBC

