The entire building has been empty since Tinos closed last summer, but now the separate ground floor premises could become a takeaway (image: Google)

Tinos served up its final dishes last August after more than 20 years of being run by the same couple.

The first-floor venue, on Hill Street, has remained empty ever since. However, plans have now emerged for the lower level of the premises, which did not form part of the much-loved eatery and has itself been vacant for several years.

An application has been lodged to turn the shop unit - once occupied by a trophy production and engraving business - into a hot food takeaway, with an outdoor seating area.

Preston City Council planners will now consider the proposal, which does not include any details about the exact type of food in which the new outlet will specialise, nor its opening hours.

A planning statement submitted to the town hall on behalf of the applicant, Usman Ali, describes the building - which can seen from the main Ringway route - as looking "shabby" from the outside.

“The proposed works involve external alterations that will improve its appearance, along with new signage and a canopy and seating area,” the document adds.

The property stands within the settings of the nearby Grade II-listed Old Black Bull public house on Friargate and the former Public Hall on Fleet Street, upon which the effect of the proposed conversion will have to be judged.

There was no dedicated car park for Tinos, but a pay and display facility is located opposite the front door of the building.

The applicant, Usman Ali, says the new business would dispose of general and cooking waste in line with council policies.

When Tinos’ owners, Lynne and Agostino Cianni, announced their departure from the venue last summer, it brought to an end more than two decades of Preston tradition, during which the venue became a destination for big dos - like weddings, birthdays and Christmas parties - as well as individual dining.

In a post on social media, the couple said at the time: “To all our lovely customers - the time has come for Tino and Lynne to close our much loved business and begin our retirement.

“We have had the privilege to serve the Preston community for over 20 years; we have made some wonderful memories, met some amazing people and made some lovely friends along the way.

“Christmas will be very different without our legendary Christmas parties

“We have to say a massive thank you to our staff members, friends and family who have all helped over the years.