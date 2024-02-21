Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former pub at the centre of a fierce battle over its future now looks set to be flattened.

The Windmill in Preston New Road, Samlesbury, closed its doors in 2015, and has slowly fallen into disrepair. In 2017, Preston-based Spar retailer and wholesaler, James Hall and Co. applied to redevelop the site into a six-pump fuel forecourt and shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But locals reacted in their droves; residents claiming it would massively increase traffic on the road, and would cause noise and light disturbances.

The Windmill Hotel in Mellor Brook closed down in 2014

Their position was backed by South Ribble Borough Council's (SRBC) planning committee, who twice threw out the plans, with members concluding that the development would have caused “increased disturbance” and had a “detrimental impact” on those living nearby. In January 2023, a planning inspectorate ruled against James Hall for a second time, dismissing their appeal on the grounds that it would cause a loss of amenity to nearby residents, from additional disturbance.

So, what's the latest?

Now James Hall and Co has applied for permission to demolish the former pub. In a document sent to SRBC, an agent for the business said the existing property had "becoming increasingly derelict". They added: "The owner has received complaints from the Council and neighbours regarding the visual appearance of the building, and which has been deemed economic repair." A detailed design and specification of the demolition works is yet to be finalised, but it is believed the whole process would take three weeks. There would be an assessment for asbestos by a specialist removal company and safe disposal off site, disconnection from all services, capping off of drains, and controlled demolition of the superstructure down to basement level.

A group of Mellor Brook residents celebrating the refusal of planning permission for the proposed redevelopment of the Windmill Hotel Site

The demolition works will be carried out between the hours of 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday and 8am -12pm on Saturdays. The area would be fenced off during demolition, and the site left in a flattened state with no mounds or piles of demolition materials.