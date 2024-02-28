News you can trust since 1886
Plans have been tabled for two dwellings on land at 359 Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge. At this stage, only access has been applied for, which would be directly from Brindle Road.Plans have been tabled for two dwellings on land at 359 Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge. At this stage, only access has been applied for, which would be directly from Brindle Road.
Changes at Sainsbury's, Lostock St Gerard's FC and more: 7 new planning applications in Preston and South Ribble

Take a look at the new plans validated this week.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:24 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 16:25 GMT

A host of new planning applications have been validated this week (commencing February 26) in Preston and South Ribble.

As well as plans for a new housing estate in Moss Side and a fried chicken takeaway in Penwortham, there's also plans to form a new club house at Leyland St Gerard's FC, demolish and re-build a house in Preston, and work has been approved to reduce a protected tree blighting neighbours at Sainsbury's in Bamber Bridge.

For more details, click on the pages below.

Bosses at Sainsbury's in Bamber Bridge have successfully gained permission to carry out work on a protected tree in their car park. They said that the sycamore on their car park's perimetre had caused complaints from nearby residents, and they want to reduced the entire crown by 6m.

The owner of 18 Moorfield, New Longton, has launches a plan to demolish the existing garage and replace it with a bungalow. He plans for shared drive.

Committee members at Lostock St Gerards Football Club, Wateringpool Lane, Lostock Hall, are seeking to relocate previously approved changing facilities and add a new club house following the removal of existing changing rooms and containers.

Sapphire Properties Investment Ltd want to demolish Quaker Lodge in Sidgreaves Lane, Preston, and replace it with a larger property. The company said: "That is because the existing house is poorly constructed, does not comply with current Building Regs for insulation or emissions and is very poorly laid out for modern family living, which has resulted from proorly thought-out alterations over time."

