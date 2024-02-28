4 . Sapphire Properties Investment Ltd want to demolish Quaker Lodge in Sidgreaves Lane, Preston, and replace it with a larger property. The company said: "That is because the existing house is poorly constructed, does not comply with current Building Regs for insulation or emissions and is very poorly laid out for modern family living, which has resulted from proorly thought-out alterations over time."

