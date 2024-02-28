A host of new planning applications have been validated this week (commencing February 26) in Preston and South Ribble.
Bosses at Sainsbury's in Bamber Bridge have successfully gained permission to carry out work on a protected tree in their car park. They said that the sycamore on their car park's perimetre had caused complaints from nearby residents, and they want to reduced the entire crown by 6m. Photo: Google
The owner of 18 Moorfield, New Longton, has launches a plan to demolish the existing garage and replace it with a bungalow. He plans for shared drive. Photo: Google
Committee members at Lostock St Gerards Football Club, Wateringpool Lane, Lostock Hall, are seeking to relocate previously approved changing facilities and add a new club house following the removal of existing changing rooms and containers. Photo: Google
Sapphire Properties Investment Ltd want to demolish Quaker Lodge in Sidgreaves Lane, Preston, and replace it with a larger property. The company said: "That is because the existing house is poorly constructed, does not comply with
current Building Regs for insulation or emissions and is very poorly laid out for modern family living, which has resulted from proorly thought-out alterations over time." Photo: Google