New estate of 23 houses planned for land in Moss Side, Leyland

The land is currently vacant.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:37 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 14:38 GMT
Plans have been tabled to build up to 23 homes on land in Moss Side, Leyland.

BW SIPP Trustees Limited are seeking permission to develop a 2.37 acre site off Cocker Lane, which they say would provide "a range of high quality, high specification homes for the local community in a sustainable location."

As part of the pre-application discussions held with Highways Officers a scheme of potential improvement works to Cocker Lane as part of the proposed development have been suggested. These improvement works include roading widening, passing places and the introduction of a footpath from the application site linking in with the existing footway on Cocker Lane to the west of the site.

The development plot off Cocker Lane, Leyland.The development plot off Cocker Lane, Leyland.
What would the houses be like?

While final materials and designs have not been detailed, the agent has said that the houses would be two-storey and mainly in built of brick and render. They say the and the plot density "is reflective of development off Cocker Lane and in the wider area". They add that the houses "have been laid out in a manner which ensures that there are no issues relating to privacy and amenity in respect of existing dwellings around the site."

An indication of what the houses might look likeAn indication of what the houses might look like
Soft landscaping is proposed to replace any loss of biodiversity, and the agent argues that the development would contribute towards South Ribble Council’s overall strategic framework for development in the borough.

