Plans have been launched to open a new takeaway dubbed 'a similar setup to KFC', in the heart of Penwortham.

Andy Kirkham wants permission to change the use of the vacant ground floor of 55 Liverpool Road, and open a Chester's Chicken shop. As part of the proposal, a new extraction flue system would be installed at the rear, and the floor layout would be modified, with the existing toilet removed and re-installed. The unit has previously been used as an estate agents, funeral offices, and travel agents.

Opening hours are proposed as 11am to 10pm, every day, with customers encouraged to order ahead, online.

Mr Kirkham's agent told the council: "Liverpool Road is one of the main traffic routes within Penwortham. There are several long-established hot food outlets close to the site. The introduction of one additional hot food outlet in unlikely to significantly increase the general level of noise and activity already experienced from passing traffic, customers calling at existing hot food outlets by car or on foot."

They add: "The proposal will not lead to any loss of residential amenity due to the fact that the later opening hours and evening activities will occur when there is already relatively high levels of traffic and activity in the area."

Reaction

However, there has been reaction to the proposals on social media. In an open letter to councillors, local landlord Andy Jones said: "I do not believe the emerging quality street scene and experience will be enhanced by the addition of another takeaway hot food vendor (Fried Chicken Takeway) dead centre of the Liverpool Road run."

He added that granting permission could increase numbers of customers around hot food establishment "at less sociable hours and (cause a) loss of amenity to commercial tenants and flat tenants due to noise and smell, littering and attraction of loiterers, crime and anti-social behaviour."