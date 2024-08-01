Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A host of celebrity figures have pledged their support to the families of the victims of the Southport stabbings by donating thousands.

England footie star Anthony Gordon has donated £10,000 to the victims of the mass stabbing.

Getty Images

The 23-year-old has pledged the sum to the GoFundMe account set up by the dance community in response to the tragedy in which three girls - Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9 were killed and others critically injured.

Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard followed suit by donating the same amount, with Adele Roberts also making a donation and sending a moving message.

Celebs including Steven Gerrard and Adele Roberts have shown their support to Southport victims families by donating thousands. | Getty

On Instagram she shared a link to a JustGiving page and wrote: "Thank you to every single person who's sent love, thoughts and prayers to the people of Southport. It hurts so much to see our beautiful town dealing with such a horrendous crime."

This comes after Taylor Swift fans raised more than £300,000 through a fundraising page. The page was created in the wake of the stabbings, with the organisers wanting to raise funds for the funerals of those who lost their lives, and for the Alder Hey Children's Hospital who are treating some of the injured children.

The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. | The victims of fatal Southport stabbings - Bebe King, six; Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine.

17-year-old Axel Rudakubana appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today charged with three counts of murder, 10 of attempted murder, and one count of possessing a bladed article.

The teenager was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. He moved to the Southport area in 2013. He has been living in Banks, a village in Lancashire, a few miles north of Southport.

He was denied bail and has been remanded in youth accommodation detention. He will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 25.