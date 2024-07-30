Taylor Swift breaks silence over Southport stabbings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift says she is "completely in shock" after children attending a dance class inspired by her music were attacked in Southport.

The singer, 34, said in a handwritten post on Instagram that she was in ‘complete shock’.

Taylor Swift has announced her shock at the tragic news. | Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

She said: "The horror of yesterday's attack in Southport is washing over me continuously and I'm just completely in shock... The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.

"These were just little kids at a dance class.

"I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families."

Taylor Swift tribute to Southport stabbing victims. | Eleanor Barlow/PA Wire/Taylor Swift

Two children were killed and nine others have been injured - six of them critically - after a knife attack close to a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport yesterday morning.

Police at the scene on Monday. | UGC

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident was "horrendous and deeply shocking", Dozens of police cars, vans, fire engines and ambulances were also assembled a short distance away at a local school.