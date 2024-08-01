Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mosques of Preston, UK, have issued a joint statement about the Southport stabbings and said the community must unite instead of divide.

While Southport lies in a pool grief following Monday’s tragic events which claimed the lives of Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Bebe King, 6, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, after an attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class for children in Southport, others have used it as a platform to protest and attack a mosque.

The Mosques of Preston statement which was released yesterday said that Islam was a region of peace and that police should be left alone to do their job.

The post read: “In the name of Allah the most gracious and the most merciful.

“Islam is a religion of peace which requires us to be both just and truthful in our dealings. Moreover, it compels us to enjoin the good and forbid the evil.

“The horrific events that unfolded in our neighbouring town of Southport on Monday are truly shocking.

“The lives of Alice, Bebe and Elsie were brutally lost, not forgetting those who are injured and hospitalised, many in a critical condition.

“This has been a traumatic experience for all communities locally and nationally. We share the grief over the tragic loss of innocent lives.

“We call for all communities and in particular the Southport community to come together, support one another and unite at this tragic time.”

They urged everyone to remain calm, not to speculate and to let the police do their job.

The post added: “The scenes of rioting and vandalism witnessed yesterday outside the Southport Mosque did not reflect the communal harmony we all enjoy.

“Such actions are wholly irresponsible and irrational and have the potential to damage the great relationships we have all enjoyed over the last few decades.

“We pray for the speedy recovery of all injured, and we pray for continuous healing and harmony.”

The suspect has been named as 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana.

The teenager was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents. He moved to the Southport area in 2013. He has been living in Banks, a village in Lancashire, a few miles north of Southport.

He appeared in Liverpool Crown Court today charged with three counts of murder, 10 of attempted murder, and one count of possessing a bladed article

He was denied bail and has been remanded in youth accommodation detention. He will next appear at Liverpool Crown Court on October 25.