This week, as part of 'Love Your Local Market' fortnight, Preston Markets has proudly announced the 150th anniversary of its iconic Victorian canopy.

Standing tall since 1875, this striking structure has sheltered generations of traders and welcomed countless visitors, becoming one of Preston's most recognisable city centre landmarks.

To mark the occasion, Preston Markets will host a two-day Victorian-themed celebration on Friday, August 15 and Saturday, August 16.

The celebratory news just comes days after Preston City Council confirmed the outdoor market will face nearly two years of dispruption.

This disruption, in place due to regeneration works starting on Amounderness House and Lancaster Road public realm improvement work, will will see traders re-located to new locations at the Box Market and beneath the Market Hall front canopy.

Preston Markets is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its iconic Victorian canopy. | Preston City Council

What can we expect from the celebration?

'Love Your Local Market' is a UK wide initiative celebrating local markets and the traders who provide fresh quality produce and services to their communities.

Visitors to Preston Market’s celebration can expect traditional characters such as Victorian strong men, penny-farthing-riding policeman along with live performances and family-friendly activities.

A special heritage tour will offer insights into the markets rich history whilst a curated display - developed in collaboration with a history student from the University of Lancashire will showcase the markets' story through the decades.

More details will be announced.

What is the history of the Preston Market canopy?

Originally held on Preston Flag Market with street traders dotted around the town, Preston Market evolved significantly after the arrival of the railway in 1838.

This economic boost paved the way for the construction of a permanent canopy, completed in November 1875 which quickly became a symbol of Preston's thriving market culture.

Today, 150 years on, the canopy still provides a home for local traders and a popular space for visitors.

It now shares space with beloved statues of Wallace and Gromit characters adding a playful touch to its historic setting.

What has the council said about the anniversary?

Councillor Martyn Rawlinson, cabinet member for Resources at Preston City Council said: “Preston Markets have always been at the heart of Preston and it is fantastic to see them celebrated this way, Market traders work incredibly hard all year-round providing quality goods and services.

"Marking the 150 year anniversary of the iconic, market canopy honours not only the heritage but also the vital role our markets continue to play in Preston's future."

How can I get more involed in celebrations?

If you have a personal memory or family story linked to Preston Markets, they would love to hear from you: email [email protected] and selected stories may be included in a special display inside the Market Hall.

To stay up to date with celebration details, including competition and event anouncements visit Preston Markets and follow @prestonmarkets on Instagram and Facebook.