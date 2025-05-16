A popular venue in central Preston is getting set to welcome back a superstar DJ at the end of the month.

Andy Carroll, a veteran of the dance music scene, will be playing at Chew’s Yard on Saturday, May 31 from 8pm until midnight.

Who is Andy Carroll?

Andy has been mixing house music with other cool dance-floor sounds since 1986.

He started many great nights in his home city of Liverpool, including the legendary super club Cream where he was one of the three original founder-residents there for ten years, travelling the globe and then bringing the night to the island of Ibiza.

Andy has been a resident for 24 summers in Ibiza working with Jose Padilla at Cafe del Mar in the early years, then onto Cream, Manumission, Ibiza Rocks and We Love at Space.

He was also resident for two summers with Idris Elba at the infamous Pike's Hotel, as well as doing various other gigs with DJ Harvey and another well-known Ibiza pioneer, Paul Oakenfold at his Perfecto classics sessions.

He has even toured with Jamiroquai, M-People, K-Klass and The Dead Kennedys (original band).

A favourite thing for Andy to do musically is mix up as many genres as possible to include house, disco, rock and other funky stuff in the true Balearic style.

What has Andy said about his upcoming Preston gig?

Commenting on Chew Yard’s Instagram post about the event, Andy wrote: “The last event was a ace , well lookin forward to this 🔥 “

Are tickets still available?

The last time Andy Carroll played at Chew’s Yard tickets sold out in record time, so organises urge the public to buy their tickets in advance from Skiddle.

Curently there are still tickets available, costing £11.25 (including booking fee).

You can buy your tickets here: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Preston/Chew's-Yard/DJ-Andy-Carroll/40873994/