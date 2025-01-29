Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Less than 10 years since it was created, a memorial to community heroes from Bamber Bridge is looking worse-for-wear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bamber Bridge Iron Tree craned into position outside Morrisons, off Station Road in January 2017, and days later, an official opening took place where plaques were unveiled, proudly displaying almost 100 individuals, families or community organisations with special links to Bamber Bridge.

Names featured include the likes of Afghanistan war hero Guardsman Dave Watson, late councillor Tom Hanson and Jill Brakewell, who was president of the Bamber Bridge and County Catholic Club, before her death in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But eight years on, the memorial is looking dirty and unloved - and calls have been made to South Ribble Borough Council to do something.

The grubby community plaques in Bamber Bridge | CM

One person who wants an improvement is County Councillor Jeff Couperthwaite, who has lived in the area all his life. He said: “It’s a shame to see the memorial looking so shabby after only eight years. It doesn’t reflect the pride that people have in Bamber Bridge or in the people whose names are displayed. I’m sure it wouldn’t take a lot for South Ribble Borough Council to get this cleaned up, and I would implore them to do so quickly.

In August the Post reported how the plaques and a stone tribute to First World War hero, VC winner, Cpl John McNamara had been covered in yellow graffiti. A nearby bench had also been destroyed in an arson attack. The bench has since been replaced and the paint cleaned off.

What does South Ribble Borough Council say?

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Commercialisation said, “We are aware of the condition of the McNamara Gardens memorial in Bamber Bridge and can confirm cleansing works are due to be carried out very shortly. We currently have a refurbishment programme for the borough’s entrance and memorial features that started last year with William the Tractor in Leyland, and this will continue throughout 2025 working through the other features.”