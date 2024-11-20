Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police and councillors are stepping up their efforts as groups of youths wreak havoc in Bamber Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday night, officers issued nine Dispersal Orders in key hot spot areas in Bamber Bridge in a bid to crack down on problems blighting the town.

It comes after a spate of vandalism and graffiti incidents, including the defacement of houses and a memorial area outside Morrisons in Station Road, which a local councillor blamed on “feral kids”. In the incident in August, a memorial bench was destroyed by fire, and yellow paint was daubed all over family memorials, as well as a stone tribute to First World War hero, VC winner, Cpl John McNamara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post been told that residents are at their “wits end”, with one person stating: “There are gang of teenagers that are roaming Bamber Bridge and vandalising property and terrorising people.”

Graffiti and vandalism in Bamber Bridge | CM

A spokesman for South Ribble Policing Team said: “We are working closely with local businesses and councillors to reduce the demand from large groups of youths congregating and there are plans and ideas underway to have something for them to do rather than just roaming around the streets.”

Community meeting

Councillor Clare Hunter has been working with the police on the issue of anti-social behaviour and has organised a meeting for concerned residents, taking place at The Trades Hall on December 4, from 6-8pm. It will be attended by local police officers and PCSOs.

Coun Hunter said: “Discussions will be about anti-social behaviour in our area, Operation Centurion operating in our area and the new dispersal order we have in place. Also, I have asked them to cover safeguarding issues, coming up to Christmas. Please pop down and say hello. The Trades is central to all in Bamber Bridge, easily accessible, and wheelchair friendly. Anyone can attend.We have a passionate Sergeant and local police, working to decrease the ASB. Please come and support them.”