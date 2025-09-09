He is described as 5ft 10 and bald.

Police are “urgently” searching for a registered sex offender with links to Burnley.

In a statement this evening (September 9), Burnley and Padiham Police said: “37-year-old Richard David Layfield, he is a registered sex offender and we urgently need to speak to him.

“We want to speak to Layfield because he has failed to comply with his Sex Offender Notification Requirements.”

Richard David Layfield. | Police handout

Layfield has links to Burnley and Portsmouth and is described as 5ft 10 and bald. Police say he has a tattoo on his chest which says ‘Jessica’ and a tattoo on his left wrist which says ‘Ethan’ with a date of birth.

Burnley and Padiham police added: “We would ask that members of the public do not approach him, particularly women.

“Anyone with information on Layfield’s whereabouts is asked to email [email protected] or call 01254 353246. For immediate sightings call 999 and 546 of 9th September 2025.”