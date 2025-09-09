M6 drivers warned of long delays and lane closures - here's where and why

Motorists travelling on the M6 will face long delays and reduced speed limits this autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Safety work on the central reservation barrier between Halton and Carnforth will see drivers face lane closures for around ten weeks.

National Highways said the current barrier has reached the end of its serviceable life, adding that the “essential” work will “minimise the risk of vehicle crossover and reduce reactive repairs and road closures over the next decade”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6 near Carnforth. | Lewis Clarke, CC BY-SA 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

A 24/7 lane closure in each direction and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between junction 34 and 35 from Monday to Friday, from September 15 until the end of November. The changes will be in place between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

National Highways said working this way means no full M6 closures are needed, but warns that delays of around 30 minutes are expected at peak times.

In a statement, they added: “Please plan and allow extra time to complete journeys, especially on Fridays and Sundays.

“We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum. Unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions may mean changes to the schedule.”