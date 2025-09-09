M6 drivers warned of long delays and lane closures - here's where and why
Safety work on the central reservation barrier between Halton and Carnforth will see drivers face lane closures for around ten weeks.
National Highways said the current barrier has reached the end of its serviceable life, adding that the “essential” work will “minimise the risk of vehicle crossover and reduce reactive repairs and road closures over the next decade”.
A 24/7 lane closure in each direction and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between junction 34 and 35 from Monday to Friday, from September 15 until the end of November. The changes will be in place between 8.00am and 5.00pm.
National Highways said working this way means no full M6 closures are needed, but warns that delays of around 30 minutes are expected at peak times.
In a statement, they added: “Please plan and allow extra time to complete journeys, especially on Fridays and Sundays.
“We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum. Unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions may mean changes to the schedule.”